Vacation plans during intense heatwave

As travelers finalize their summer travel plans, forecasters are issuing warnings about the likelihood of scorching temperatures awaiting vacationers, The Independent reported.

Above-average temperatures are predicted for the coming months, with a developing El Niño event potentially extending warmer weather into late this year or even next summer.

These sizzling conditions are more than just an inconvenience; they pose serious health risks, including heat exhaustion and life-threatening heat stroke.

However, experts say travelers can mitigate these risks by prioritizing heat preparedness. Dr. Alexander Azan, co-director of Project HEATWAVE at NYU Langone Health, advises, “The same way that we prepare for more extreme travel in the cold, we should start to consider those tips to keep us safe in the summer months.”

Before taking off, check the air temperatures for both day and night as well as the heat index, which takes humidity into account, Azan said.

If temperatures look scorching, stay flexible. Relocate to cooler regions along the coast or at higher elevations. Plan more strenuous outdoor activities like hiking or long walks during early morning or late evening hours, outside of peak heat windows. A midday movie, museum visit or coffee shop break may be more suitable.

Check whether your lodging will have reliable conditioning and whether the region has had recent power blackouts or brownouts. You can also search for public facilities like cooling centers, and note key phone numbers to report medical emergencies.

In addition to what you’re bringing, think about who you’re bringing. People with certain medical conditions or medications may be more vulnerable to heat while traveling.

“A lot of the prescription drugs that we take for common conditions like high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, they actually interrupt our body’s ability to thermoregulate,” said Ashley Ward, director of the Heat Policy Innovation Hub at Duke University.

Older adults, those who may be pregnant, young children and infants are also especially susceptible — so adjust plans accordingly. Carrying a baby against your body can transfer additional heat, for example.

Pack a reusable water bottle and bring light-colored, breathable clothing that will keep you cool. Don’t forget sunscreen, sunglasses, a wide-brimmed hat and a cooling towel. A portable fan can be useful too, but avoid using it during particularly high temperatures since it’ll just blow hot air back at you.

Keep car safety in mind during road trips

If you’re planning a road trip, get your vehicle inspected a few weeks before to make sure everything is in good condition, especially the engine cooling system and the car battery. If you’ll be driving abroad, ask whether the rental car will have air conditioning.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026