E-Paper | July 20, 2026

GB CM Amjad Hussain wants early warning systems activated

Jamil Nagri Published Updated
Newly sworn-in GB Chief Minister Amjad Hussain. — photo provided by author
Newly sworn-in GB Chief Minister Amjad Hussain. — photo provided by author
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GILGIT: Chief Minister Amjad Hussain on Sunday ordered the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) to ensure maintenance of the early warning systems in the mountainous region, after flash floods have wreaked havoc on the communities living along the rivers and streams.

In a meeting he chaired at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, CM Hussain said the authorities needed to take steps to mitigate the impacts of glacial lake outburst floods (Glofs) and other climate-induced disasters. The chief minister also ordered officials to ensure timely cleaning of flood channels and streams before the flood season to prevent losses in the event of any disaster, as he expressed displeasure over the authorities’ failure to clean these drains.

The CM mentioned that they were establishing a Glaciers Protection Authority to protect more than 7,000 glaciers in the region. He was also unhappy with the Flood Commission for not starting any project in flood-affected areas of GB.

NDMA chief will provide technical assistance to region for glaciers protection

It may be noted that a former head of GBDMA recently said that there were 174 early warning systems in Gilgit-Baltistan, and all of them were functional, except for a handful that run into occasional problems. A local, however, told Dawn that during a recent small flood in Hoper River, the early warning systems activated 15 minutes after the flood.

Resources for GBDMA

The high-level meeting also decided on a host of measures to protect GB from the impacts of extreme rainfall, rapid melting of glaciers, and flash floods. Speaking on the occasion, NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said the national authority was ensuring all possible cooperation with the Gilgit-Baltistan government for the prevention of disasters.

He said they would also cooperate with the GB government for the training of Rescue 1122, besides providing resources to the GBDMA.

He said technical assistance would be provided to the GB government to protect glaciers. On Saturday, the GB Assembly sought a special climate fund from the Centre amid worsening impacts of global warming.

A press release of the meeting said the NDMA chairman reviewed the monsoon preparedness during his visit.

The meeting was briefed on preparations, contingency planning and availability of resources.

A detailed review of measures to deal with flash floods, urban and riverine floods, landslides and Glofs was also taken.

The NDMA chief directed all the relevant agencies to ensure the availability of resources at the local level and pay special attention to the promotion of safe tourism during the monsoon.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026

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Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

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