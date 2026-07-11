E-Paper | July 11, 2026

PMD issues Glof alert for GB, KP as fresh westerly wave approaches

News Desk Published Updated
A glacial lake outburst flood destroys several link roads, besides a portion of the Karakoram Highway in Hunza. —Dawn/File
A glacial lake outburst flood destroys several link roads, besides a portion of the Karakoram Highway in Hunza. —Dawn/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday issued an alert for glacial lake outburst floods (Glofs) in the upper regions of the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to a fresh westerly wave expected during the coming week.

A Glof refers to the sudden release of water and debris from a glacial lake, leading to the loss of lives, property, and livelihoods in mountain communities. Over 7.1 million people in GB and KP are vulnerable to the phenomenon, according to the Ministry of Climate Change.

In an alert issued on Saturday, the department said partly cloudy to cloudy weather accompanied by moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms was expected to affect the glaciated valleys of GB and KP.

It highlighted that daytime temperatures were already “running above normal” in glaciated valleys.

“The combination of substantial warming and precipitation is likely to substantially accelerate snow and ice melt in the glaciated valleys of these regions,” it said.

It said that water levels in rivers were likely to remain high, existing glacial lakes may expand and new glacial lakes may form due to the large volume of melted water.

It warned that vulnerable downstream settlements and low-lying areas along riverbanks could face sudden inundation, while flash flooding remained a significant threat in susceptible locations.

It added that the rapid expansion of glacial lakes could destabilise natural ice or moraine dams, potentially triggering Glof incidents.

“The thawing of permafrost, combined with excess surface water, can trigger heavy mud and debris flows down mountain slopes,” it said.

The PMD advised residents and visitors in snow-bound and glaciated valleys to stay away from riverbanks, stream beds and local nullahs, and to closely monitor water bodies for sudden or gradual changes in water levels.

The advisory also urged people to avoid camping, trekking or staying near rivers, streams, glacial lakes and narrow mountain valleys during the forecast period, and to steer clear of unstable slopes where melting snow could trigger landslides or debris flows.

Residents were further advised to continuously monitor official weather forecasts and alerts issued by the PMD.

It also directed disaster management authorities and relevant departments to maintain round-the-clock alertness and take all necessary precautionary measures.

Pakistan is home to over 13,032 glaciers, the largest reservoir of glaciers outside of the polar regions. However, experts have warned that about 10,000 glaciers in Chitral and GB have been reported to be receding due to climate change-induced temperature rise.

In February, the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) issued an advisory regarding potential Glof risks from March to September 2026, citing anticipated rising temperatures, changing weather patterns, and possible early heatwave conditions in northern Pakistan.

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Climate Change
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe