Fazl’s remarks about martyrs unfortunate: KP Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday termed Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s remarks regarding martyrs as unfortunate.

The governor reaffirmed that the entire nation stood united by the armed forces and security institutions in the fight against terrorism, read an official statement issued from his office.

Mr Kundi, while talking to media persons after inauguration of male outpatient department (OPD) at the Pakistan Red Crescent Basic Health Unit (BHU) here at Bara Gate, paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces and security agencies in the fight against terrorism, adding KP residents stood by the security forces.

He said that lasting peace was essential for attracting investment, promoting industrial growth and creating employment opportunities.

Governor inspects newly-established OPD, emergency ward in Peshawar health centre

The governor reiterated his support for safeguarding the province’s rights and interests and urged the province’s members of the National Assembly to effectively raise provincial issues in the parliament.

Referring to the proposed taxation in the merged tribal districts, he said the final decision rested with the prime minister, adding that the promised annual development funds of Rs100 billion for the erstwhile tribal areas had yet to be released.

Mr Kundi also stressed the need for establishing a one-window operation for overseas Pakistani investors, saying the province’s abundant natural resources, including oil, gas, minerals, water resources and tourism potential could help generate investment and employment if utilised effectively.

He condemned attacks on election candidates in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, urging all political parties to participate in the electoral process peacefully and democratically.

The governor inspected the newly established male OPD and emergency ward at Red Crescent’s Basic Health Unit and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to patients.

He said the male OPD had been established under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Pakistan Red Crescent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northwest Hospital.

Under the agreement, two specialist doctors from Northwest Hospital would examine patients free of cost once a month, while free medicines would also be provided through the partnership.

He said the president of Pakistan was extending full support to the humanitarian activities of the Pakistan Red Crescent, adding that MoUs had also been signed with Ittefaq Kidney Hospital and Sundas Foundation to provide more advanced medical services to the public.

While talking about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Champions League, the governor said that such events promoted sports and provided positive and healthy opportunities for youth.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026