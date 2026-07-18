Dar stresses importance of upholding Islamabad MoU, de-escalation in call with Kuwaiti FM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has underscored the need for de-escalation in the Middle East and the importance of upholding the commitments in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding in a phone call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Foreign Office (FO) says.

In a post on X, it says that the pair discussed the latest developments in the region, with Jarrah expressing Kuwait’s serious concerns about continued attacks on its territory, hopeful that “restraint would be exercised by all sides and that the Islamabad MoU would be fully implemented”.

“Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah also appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and mediatory role in promoting dialogue and regional stability,” the FO adds.

“The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister underscored the urgent need for de-escalation, stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, and emphasised that maintaining regional peace and security must remain the foremost priority.”

According to the post, Dar also underlined the importance of upholding ceasefire commitments under the MoU and avoiding any action that could further escalate tensions.