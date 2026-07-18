Iran's ambassador to Pakistan calls on international community to condemn US strikes

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam has called on the international community to condemn renewed US aggression against his country, stating that Washington interpreted the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tehran “contrary to its terms”.

“After several months of mediation by Pakistan, an MoU of 14 points were reached and decided for the talks to be continued in six months,” he writes on X. “However, the US interpreted MoU contrary to its terms and gained control over parts of [the] Strait [of] Hormuz to obtain what it couldn’t in the battlefield.”

Moghadam says Iran will not accept “this arbitrary interpretation which blatantly violated the MoU”, slamming renewed US military action as “contrary to the terms of [the] MoU and international principles”.

“The international community is expected to strongly condemn this aggressive and reckless act,” he concludes.