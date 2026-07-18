US attacks killed at least 50 Iranians since July 6: health ministry

Iran’s Head of Public Relations and Information for the health ministry has announced that since July 6, US attacks on the country have killed at least 50 people and injured more than 500 others, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on X, Hossein Kermanpour says among those killed were five women, two children and teenagers under 18, adding that 32 women were injured, as well as 18 children and teenagers.

“So far, 28 surgeries have been performed, 460 people have been discharged, and 37 people remain hospitalised,” Kermanpour states.