Security forces kill 3 more terrorists as Operation Shaban continues in Balochistan

Security forces on Thursday killed three more terrorists in Balochistan as Operation Shaban continued in the province, state-run Radio Pakistan reported, citing security sources.

The latest casualties have taken the total tally of terrorists killed during the operation to 91.

State media further reported that 129 terrorists had been killed in Operation Shaban and other intelligence-based operations in the province since July 5.

“Security sources say Operation Shaban will continue in Balochistan until the last terrorist is eliminated,” Radio Pakistan reported.

The operation was launched after the martyrdom of 27 police personnel in an attack by terrorists at a police post in the Mangi dam area. Nine police personnel were killed on the spot, while 18 others were killed by the terrorists after being kidnapped.

Troops from the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC) and police are participating in the joint operation.

Balochistan has been facing terrorism for a long time, with a monthly security assessment released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) stating that after two consecutive months of improvement, Pakistan’s security situation deteriorated sharply in May, driven primarily by escalating terrorist violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The report said Balochistan emerged as the most affected province during the month. The province recorded 71 terrorist attacks, compared with 34 in April, representing a 109 per cent increase.

The deteriorating security situation was further reflected in a surge in kidnappings, it said. Of the 54 abductions reported nationwide during May, 52 occurred in Balochistan alone, highlighting the growing operational reach and confidence of terrorist groups in the province, it said.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the country’s civil and military leadership had taken a “mutual and singular decision ” to end terrorism after multiple major terrorist incidents in Balochistan.

He made the remarks at a meeting in Quetta of the Provincial Apex Committee on the National Action Plan , with Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir also present.

Chairing the meeting, PM Shehbaz declared, “One thing is decided: it is a mutual and singular decision of the civil and military leadership that we must end terrorism collectively.”

PM Shehbaz’s statement came a day after the military Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressed a press conference , pointing the finger squarely at India and Afghanistan for being behind recent attacks in Balochistan.