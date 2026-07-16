Iran tells Houthis to close Red Sea gateway if US hits power network, sources claim

Iran has asked Yemen’s Houthi rebels to stand ready to close the Red Sea oil route if the United States strikes Iranian power infrastructure, posing a potent new threat to global energy supplies, three sources claim to Reuters.

The idea has been discussed within Tehran’s leadership, and the message has been conveyed to the Houthis, two senior Iranian sources and a regional source familiar with the matter claim, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The sources add that the Houthis had been informed recently of Tehran’s request, which has not been previously reported. They have not outlined how it was conveyed or whether it was after US President Donald Trump’s threat to attack Iranian power infrastructure on Tuesday.