E-Paper | July 15, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Refugee influx continues

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KARACHI: Dr I.H. Qureshi, Minister of State for Refugees and Rehabilitation, addressing the members of the Central Rehabilitation Advisory Committee … on Saturday [July 14], expressed great concern over the continued influx of Muslim refugees through Khokhrapar. …[T]he Minister said: “The influx … shows no signs of coming to an end. Hardly a festival passes without a communal riot in which the Muslims are invariably the sufferers.

“It is seldom that the criminals are brought to book and ... very often the Muslim minority bears the brunt of harassment by the police… . []Leaders of certain important groups … make statements which cannot but undermine the confidence of the minority in its future. Feeling insecure, so far as their life and property are concerned, being harassed continuously by the Custodian’s Department, victims of … harassment … seek shelter in Pakistan.” …

The Minister disclosed that nearly Rs 28,00,00,000 had been spent by the Central and Provincial Governments … by the end of 1950 on relief and rehabilitation of refugees. … In addition, the Central Government have provided ... a sum of Rs 8,25,00,000…

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2026

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