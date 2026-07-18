E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Digital sovereignty

From the Newspaper Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

THE government has recently announced that it will store Pakistani citizens’ data on in-house servers rather than abroad. The relevant minister proclaimed it a major success in the domain of digital sovereignty. While the objective appears commendable, the doubt remains: does locally preserving data make it safer for the public when we do not actually have a law protecting personal data in the country?

While the bill on data protection was presented in 2023, it is still only a bill without practical implementation. No independent body has been watching how this data is being used or by whom. Although it is fine to accept that personal data is being preserved by the state, one is reluctant to believe that this shift in data accessibility will ensure data security for the common man.

This upgrade would remain symbolic for the people until they know how their data is protected. Otherwise, data sovereignty will only benefit the state in allowing it to keep an eagle’s eye on the public’s actions rather than protecting the people whose data it actually is. Moreover, the same ministry also aims at transforming Pakistan into a data transit hub for the whole of Central Asia, while the public grievances at home remain unresolved.

Maheen Zahra
Lahore

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe