E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Pakistan, China to enhance cooperation on immigration and border management

Iftikhar A. Khan Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Friday agreed to enhance cooperation in immigration, border management and institutional collaboration.

An understanding to this effect was reached during a meeting of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry with a delegation of China’s National Immigration Administration led by Director General Qi Jingyang here.

The two sides agreed to make joint operations more effective against illegal immigration, arms smuggling and cross-border crimes.

It was also decided to finalise an agreement soon to expedite the immigration process. A Pakistan-China joint working group on border management and security will be established.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said cooperation with China on land borders, seaports and immigration management would be further enhanced.

“The government of Pakistan is pursuing a zero tolerance policy against illegal immigration, border crossing and smuggling,” he said, adding that action was being taken without discrimination against all elements involved in these crimes.

He said a check post of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts was being established at Khunjerab Pass to further strengthen security. Tallal Chaudhry said that illegal immigration and border crimes would be curbed through mutual cooperation.

The Chinese delegation appreciated Pakistan’s effective measures to prevent illegal border crossing and smuggling.

Director General Qi Jingyang said China and Pakistan were strategic partners and China wanted to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan.

“China will continue to support capacity building of Pakistani institutions,” he said. The Chinese delegation extended to the interior minister an invitation from China’s minister of public security to attend the Public Security Forum.

The FIA delegation was also invited to the forum. The Chinese ambassador said Pakistani police officers would travel to China for training later this month.

Chinese teachers are also providing special Chinese language training to personnel of the Special Protection Unit in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

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