WHILE media talks about various dis-abilities, some are often overlooked because not all disabilities are visible. Public perception in our society tends to associate disability with obvious physical impairments, while many serious conditions remain hidden even though they are just as debilitating.

One such example is retinal detachment, a critical eye condition in which the retina separates from its underlying support tissue. In its early stages, it presents with symptoms, such as flashes of light, floaters or a shadow over vision. These signs are internal and invisible to others, but they can rapidly progress to permanent vision loss if not treated in time. Despite its severity, individuals suffering from this condition often appear ‘normal’, leading to misunderstanding and lack of timely support.

The broader issue is that people with invisible disabilities, whether related to vision, mental health or chronic illness, frequently face scepticism and neglect. Their challenges are dismissed simply because they are not outwardly apparent. This not only delays medical intervention, but also creates barriers in workplaces, educational institutions and public services.

It is imperative that our institutions and society at large adopt a more inclusive understanding of disability. Awareness campaigns, flexible workplace policies and empathetic social attitudes are essential to ensure that individuals with non-visible conditions receive the recog-

nition and accommodations they deserve. Inclusion must go beyond what the eye can see. Recognising invisible disabilities, like retinal detachment, is a step towards a more just and compassionate society.

Aqib Raza

Lahore

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026