CANINE TERROR: Every single morning, I watch schoolgoing children running and stray dogs chasing them. A boy in my street was bitten on his leg recently. Parents are now terrified to send their children outside. According to health officials, six people died of rabies in Karachi between May and August. That is just one city. Stray dogs roam the streets, and even enter homes when they can. The real solution is sterilisation and vaccination. Neutered dogs are less aggressive and their numbers go down over time. The local administration should treat the matter with the emergency it deserves.

Maryam Sajjan Khan

Hub

KING OF JUNGLE: Regarding a police matter, in response to my application, I was summoned by the office of a senior police official in Rawalpindi. I went there and had to wait for about four hours. Upon inquiry, I was told that the official had gone to play a cricket match. The lower staff dealt with my case, and I had to return without any resolution of the specific matter. Likewise, if you visit the offices of bureaucrats in areas like Talagang and Chakwal, no office timings apply to them, as they consider themselves the sole ‘king of the jungle’. Low-ranking staff members tend to take advantage of the situation and initiate under-the-table deals. This is seriously irritating.

Assad Shah

Rawalpindi

PET MARKET: Every week, many people bring their cats to the pet market on Kasi Road in Quetta for sale. These animals are often kept in small cages without adequate food, clean water or even enough breathing space. Some are visibly injured or suffering from illnesses, but they receive no veterinary care. The situation becomes even more concerning when buyers purchase these animals without understanding the responsibility of pet ownership and keep them without proper nutrition and medical treatment. The authorities should enforce animal welfare regulations, conduct regular inspections and arrange veterinary services to ensure wellbeing of animals.

Yasmin Sana

Panjgur

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026