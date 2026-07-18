E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Man dies by suicide along with two minor sons

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OKARA: A man allegedly committed suicide along with his two minor sons in Shukatabad area near Renala Khurd over family affairs.

Muhammad Arif, in a video statement recorded at the Renala hospital before his death, said that because his wife eloped with her paramour on Thursday night, he took the extreme step of committing suicide along with his minor sons Subhan Ali and Farhan Ali. He had mixed a poisonous substance in their food and when their condition deteriorated, Rescue 1122 was called and they were rushed to the Renala hospital. However, the trio could not be saved and they died in the hospital.

No legal action has been initiated till the filing of this report on Friday as the victim’s relatives will decide the next step after the family members arrive from Faisalabad.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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