Lesco replacing conventional meters at govt depts

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has launched a phased programme to replace conventional single-phase electricity meters installed at the Punjab government departments and their affiliated institutions with Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) smart meters.

According to a spokesperson for Lesco, the project is aimed at improving the accuracy, transparency and efficiency of electricity metering, billing and monitoring through the adoption of digital technology. She said the decision was made during a meeting of all power distribution companies (Discos) at the Ministry of Energy.

Under the first phase of the programme, 1,000 single-phase AMI smart meters will be installed during August. She further said the Management Information System (MIS) data showed that a total of 8,342 conventional single-phase, non-AMI meters are currently installed at various Punjab government departments within the Lesco service area. Of these, 1,811 are located in the Okara circle, 1,392 in the Central circle, 1,195 in Kasur circle899 in the Southern Circle, 859 in the Nankana circle, 751 in the Northern circle, 721 in the Sheikhupura circle and 714 in the Eastern circle.

Lesco has directed all operational circles to immediately obtain allocations of AMI smart meters and complete their installation on a priority basis. The utility has also instructed field formations to ensure that the relevant data is updated promptly in the Meter Data Management (MDM) system and the Consumer Information Base (CIB) to facilitate timely monitoring and effective implementation of the project.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026