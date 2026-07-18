E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Punjab govt to man 177 railway level crossings

Khalid Hasnain Published Updated
The restored Bulleh Shah train resumes its daily operation on Lahore-Kasur-Pakpattan track after remaining suspended for nearly 15 years. — White Star
The restored Bulleh Shah train resumes its daily operation on Lahore-Kasur-Pakpattan track after remaining suspended for nearly 15 years. — White Star
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LAHORE: The Punjab government has undertaken responsibility to man as many as 177 unmanned railway level crossings in the province, allocating Rs9.7 billion initially with further cooperation with railways for various passenger facilitation schemes, including the introduction of train services on eight local railway routes.

It was briefed in a meeting between Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held here at the Railways Headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides held discussions on measures aimed at improving public transport facilities, modernising railway infrastructure and enhancing coordination between the provincial government and Pakistan Railways, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in April, this year.

A key outcome of the meeting was Punjab’s decision to assume responsibility for converting all 177 unmanned level crossings across the province into manned ones.

Officials said approximately Rs9.7bn would be allocated for the initiative, which was expected to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians and significantly reduce accidents.

The meeting also reviewed progress on a proposal to introduce diesel multiple unit (DMU) train services on eight railway routes in Punjab. An MoU for the project was currently being prepared, while survey work had already commenced.

The meeting further discussed efforts to improve the environment around the railway property. The government has allocated funds for the development of parks adjacent to railway installations, with plans to establish 40 parks along the Shahdara-Raiwind railway corridor as part of urban beautification and environmental improvement measures.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Abbasi welcomed the Punjab government’s support and said the upgrading of level crossings would help enhance public safety by reducing accidents.

Under the MoU, signed by CM Maryam Nawaz and Minister Abbasi in April this year, the government had pledged to support the PR financially to run a fast train between Lahore and Rawalpindi and various other trains on local routes in a bid to transform railway transport across the province. Under this initiative, Pakistan’s first fast train service would be introduced between Lahore and Rawalpindi, covering approximately 280 kilometers in just two hours and 15 minutes. The project also aims to expand railway operations across Punjab, with fast and regional train services to be operated over approximately 1,415 kilometers across 20 regions and eight key local routes.

It is worth mentioning that the PR in July 2020 had asked the then Punjab government through a letter to man the unmanned level crossings immediately, failing which it would close them down. The PR wrote the letter following a spike in accidents, including a fatal accident at a level crossing near Farooqabad (Sheikhupura district) which killed 20 Sikh pilgrims.

Later, in December, 2020, the PR Lahore Division finally closed down 56 unmanned level crossings in a bid to avert accidents besides sealing 67 unauthorised shops along the rail track in Lahore’s Gulberg and Cantonment areas. Similarly, 162 unauthorised shops at Renala Khurd (Okara) and 14 shops on GT Road (Lahore) had also been sealed.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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Khalid Hasnain is a Lahore-based reporter for Dawn. His reporting focuses on Pakistan Railways, Lahore’s civic affairs, and the energy and power sector. He can be found on X at @KhalidHasnain10

Khalid Hasnain

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