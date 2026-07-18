Two arrested for ‘stealing’ forensic report

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claims to have arrested two officials of the Kamoke post office in Gujranwal district, for “stealing” a forensic analysis report linked to a murder case.

An FIA official told Dawn on Friday that the suspects – Sarwar of Kamoke and Kashif of Gujranwala – had been posted at Kamoke post office, where they allegedly stole a report issued by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) in a murder case, allegedly to benefit the accused person.

The official said that after conducting an inquiry into the matter, the Gujranwala FIA circle arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.

Separately, the Gujranwala FIA claimed to have arrested a suspect for being allegedly involved in “selling” a Pakistani national to a gang based in Cambodia, under the guise of providing a job to the victim, which was actually forced labour.

A spokesman for the FIA says that an alleged human trafficker, Qaiser Basheer of Kot Ishaq, Hafizabad district, had sold the victim to a Chinese gang based in Cambodia, where, he, along with others, was subjected to forced labour.

The suspect also received a sum of Rs1 million from the victim on the pretext of arranging employment abroad.

The victim, somehow, managed to flee the forced labour camp, reached Pakistan and lodged a complaint with the FIA. The FIA registered a case against the suspect and arrested him.

Meanwhile, the FIA also arrested another suspect involved in running an illegal money transfer (Hundi/Hawala) business in Sialkot.

As per the agency officials, the suspect, Azam Hussain, was running illegal foreign currency exchange business. FIA arrested the suspect and recovered foreign currency and details of bank transactions and other evidence from him.

TWO BIKERS DIE: Two motorcyclists died as their bike plunged into the Upper Jhelum Canal after hitting a pillar on the bridge near Attowala village in the precincts of Kharian Saddar police.

Rescue 1122 and police officials say that Shahmeer (19) and Bilal (26), of Kharian city, were going to Jaura village from Attowala village, when their bike hit a pillar on the bridge and plunged into the canal. As a result, both died on the spot.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026