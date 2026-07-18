Two killed, one injured suspect held in encounters

GUJRAT / TOBA TEK SINGH: Two suspects were killed and another was arrested in injured condition in separate encounters in different parts of the province.

A Gujranwala Police spokesperson said that an outlaw was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an encounter with the Gujranwala Saddar Police.

He said the deceased was later identified as Danish, who was wanted by the Gujranwala and Sialkot police in different cases.

In another case in Gujranwala in the Wahndo Police precinct, an alleged drug peddler Imran alias Manu was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an encounter with the police at a police picket, police claimed. The spokesperson claimed that the suspect’s unidentified accomplices managed to escape and police had registered cases against them.

Meanwhile, police claimed that an alleged robber was arrested after being shot by his own accomplices in Toba late on Thursday night in an encounter with the Rajana Police.

A police spokesperson claimed that the Rajana Police received information that three robbers were robbing citizens near Chak 185 GB Chowk. He said after a police party reached the scene, the suspects opened fire and hid in the fields. He claimed that when the firing stopped, one suspect was found lying on the ground after being injured by his own accomplices. He was identified as Shahbaz and was shifted to the Rajana RHC.

The spokesperson said that a search operation was underway to arrest the two absconding accused. After checking the record of the arrested suspect, he was found involved in dozens of incidents of robberies, police claimed.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026