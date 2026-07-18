E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Four remanded in judicial custody

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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LAHORE: A judicial magistrate at the Cantonment Courts on Friday sent four suspects, including one related to a senior political figure, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case of alleged kidnapping and rape of two foreign women.

The suspects were produced before Judicial Magistrate Azhar Mahmood following the expiry of their physical remand. They had remained in police custody for 14 days. During the hearing, the investigating officer (IO) submitted a progress report before the court. He asked the court to send the suspects to jail on judicial remand.

The magistrate allowed the request and ordered that all four suspects be sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

A counsel for one of the suspects argued that nothing had been recovered from his client and requested the court to discharge him from the case. A state prosecutor opposed the plea, saying that the suspect also faces allegations of destroying evidence and aiding in the commission of the alleged offence.

The magistrate observed that one of the suspects was nominated in the first information report (FIR), while the remaining suspects were arrested after being identified by the two foreign complainants. The Defence C Police had registered the case on the complaint of two foreign women.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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