Kohat to have 1,000-bed hospital, says minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Mian Khaliqur Rehman has said that the provincial government will soon finalise the site for a proposed 1,000-bed mega hospital in Kohat district as part of its efforts to modernise the healthcare sector.

Chairing a divisional health review meeting at the commissioner’s office in Kohat on Friday, the minister also announced the approval of an MRI machine, a CT scanner and a cardiac catheterisation laboratory (Cath Lab) for the District Headquarters Hospital, Kohat.

The meeting was attended by provincial minister for information Shafi Jan, District Development Advisory Committee chairman, MPA Daud Shah Afridi, commissioner Syed Motasim Billah Shah, deputy commissioner Mohammad Nawaz Wazir, the district health officer, medical superintendents of hospitals and other senior officials.

Mr Rehman said that the proposed hospital would significantly improve access to advanced healthcare services for residents of Kohat and adjoining districts.

He directed the authorities to complete the Liaqat Memorial Women and Children Hospital within the stipulated timeframe, resolve issues facing

Type-C and Type-D hospitals, basic health units and rural health centres in Lachi, Shakardara and other areas, restore non-functional X-Ray machines, and procure new diagnostic equipment where required.

Commissioner Motasim Billah Shah briefed the participants on the healthcare system in the division, stating that the region currently had 289 functional public health facilities, including one Category-A hospital.

He also shared updates on the availability of medical staff, medicines, diagnostic facilities, ongoing development projects and new health schemes.

Addressing the meeting, Information Minister Shafi Jan said the provincial government was giving top priority to healthcare reforms, the provision of modern medical equipment and improved treatment facilities.

He emphasised the need for timely, transparent and quality implementation of ongoing health projects.

Later, the health minister visited the under-construction Liaqat Memorial Women and Children Hospital and DHQ Hospital, where he reviewed the work progress, inspected the emergency and other departments, met patients and their attendants, and directed the authorities to further improve the quality of healthcare services.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026