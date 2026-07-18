Two cops suspended for demanding bribe from Afghan refugees

PESHAWAR: Two police officials, including a station house officer, were suspended with immediate effect over corruption allegations during the ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees in Khyber district, police said.

They stated that the officials were transferred to Shakas Police Lines, pending departmental proceedings against them, adding that the department had received complaints against them for allegedly demanding bribes from the repatriating Afghan refugees.

Separate chargesheets and summaries of allegations were issued to both officials in accordance with the applicable disciplinary rules, they said.

“The suspended officials include assistant sub-inspector Ishrat Shinwari and head constable Azmat Wali, the SHO and assistant SHO, respectively, of the Landi Kotal police station,” they said.

“The Peshawar police maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and misconduct. Any police official found involved in bribery, abuse of authority, or any act that undermines public trust will face strict departmental and legal action without discrimination,” a senior police official told Dawn

The official stated that people were encouraged to report any incidents of corruption or misconduct so that prompt action could be taken to uphold transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026