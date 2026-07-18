E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Bannu jirga for ensuring public safety in counter-terrorism operations

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BANNU: A jirga in Bannu on Friday said that elders should have been taken into confidence before launching targeted operations against terrorists in the Miryan and Haved areas to ensure public safety and maintain people’s trust.

It further noted that while steps for the restoration of peace were necessary, innocent citizens should not face any harassment or harm during these actions.

Former senator Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, former provincial minister Malik Shah Mohammad Khan Wazir, former Miryan tehsil chairman Pir Kamal Shah, district Khateeb Mufti Abdul Ghani Advocate, President of Anjuman-i-Tajiran Gul Pir, former nazim Malik Hashmat Ali, Chief Warden Civil Defence Masoom Wazir, and other elders from different areas were in attendance.

The elders expressed concern over alleged police encounters, saying that such incidents had raised questions regarding security operations. They stressed that the relevant institutions should clarify their policies and take steps to restore public confidence.

The participants demanded that the sanctity of privacy and the four walls of citizens’ homes be fully respected during the operations. They also underscored that legal weapons kept by citizens for personal protection should not be confiscated without valid reasons.

The elders said that most residents of the affected areas were poor and their houses should not be used as bunkers or security posts.

The jirga also expressed concern over a lack of medical treatment facilities for those injured in the suicide attack on Miryan police station. The elders claimed that lifesaving drugs and adequate blood supplies were not available at the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu, forcing families to arrange medicines and blood from outside to save the lives of their injured relatives.

The participants also objected to the sudden suspension of mobile and internet services before the start of targeted operations, saying the move caused anxiety among people and led to the spread of rumours, further complicating the situation.

On the occasion, Bannu deputy commissioner Mohammad Faheem assured the jirga elders that all their suggestions, concerns and demands would be conveyed to the relevant authorities. He said that close coordination would be maintained with concerned institutions to ensure the protection of citizens’ lives, property, privacy and fundamental rights during the operations.

It merits a mention here that targeted operations are currently underway by security forces and law enforcement agencies in various areas of Bannu, including Miryan, Barakzai, Mort, Mandev, Janikhel, Bakakhel, Khani Kala and Haved. Mobile phone and internet services have been suspended across Bannu.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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