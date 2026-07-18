E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Two killed in Charsadda police ‘encounters’

A Correspondent Published Updated
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CHARSADDA: Two suspected street criminals were killed in separate police encounters here on Friday, while a sub-inspector and a constable sustained injuries in one of the incidents, officials said.

They said the first encounter took place within the jurisdiction of Mandani police station when a party conducting an operation came under fire from armed men. Personnel retaliated to the fire, leading to an intense gun battle.

A sub-inspector, Tahir Khan, and a constable were injured in the exchange of fire and were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The officials said an outlaw, identified as Misbah, was killed in the encounter, while his accomplice, Mohammad Zaib, was arrested in an injured condition.

They claimed that the deceased was wanted in several cases, including mobile snatching and other serious offences. They alleged that he was involved in a recent snatching incident in Harichand during which a 10-year-old boy, Arafat, was killed after being struck by gunfire, while the child’s father sustained injuries.

An FIR had already been registered at Mandani police station in connection with the case.

Another exchange of fire occurred between police and criminals in the Makho Dher area within the jurisdiction of the Charsadda city police station.

Officials said an outlaw, identified as Abdullah, a resident of Hazrat Mian Killay, was killed during the crossfire.

PROTEST: Traders staged a sit-in outside the office of the Tehsil Municipal Administration against the sealing of 11 shops.

Traders Federation Charsadda organised the protest. The demonstrators carried placards and raised slogans against the tehsil municipal officer, accusing him of forcing traders to leave the shops.

Addressing the gathering, Traders Federation Charsadda president Lal Mohammad Lal said the sealing of shops was an ‘illegal’ act, as it deprived several families of their only source of livelihood. He alleged that the TMO was trying to increase the shops’ rents, but traders had refused to accept it, as they were already struggling due to inflation, rising operational costs and declining purchasing power. The speakers urged the district administration and senior government officials to intervene and ensure the reopening of sealed shops.

No immediate response was available from TMA regarding the allegations made by the protesting traders.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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