E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Overloaded trucks damaging road, causing mishaps

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MANSEHRA: People from different walks of life including members of the business community have complained that transportation of overloaded trucks carrying granite and other minerals had led to a rise in traffic accidents and caused extensive damage to the Oghi-Shergar Road.

“We have repeatedly approached the relevant departments and elected lawmakers, seeking a ban on the movement of overloaded trucks transporting granite and other minerals, but to no avail. As a result, the road has been badly damaged and the number of traffic accidents has increased,” Aiwan-i-Tajarat Oghi office-bearer Said Gul Badshah told reporters.

Leading a group of local residents, Mr Badshah condemned the violation of traffic rules by transporters carrying granite and other minerals from Darband and Shergar to markets in Punjab and other parts of the country.

“The district administration has already imposed a ban on overloaded trucks on roads within its jurisdiction including the Oghi-Shergar road, but the restriction is not being enforced, leaving local residents to suffer,” he said.

Mr Badshah alleged that many trucks, lacking proper bodies and other safety measures, transported massive granite boulders to processing factories, posing a serious threat to motorists and pedestrians.

“The number of traffic accidents on the Oghi-Shergar Road has increased due to broken road surfaces, scattered rocks and large potholes. Despite repeatedly raising the issue with the Mines and Minerals Department, no remedial measures have been taken so far,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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