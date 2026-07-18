IMSciences, Unicef hold youth parliament on climate justice

PESHAWAR: The Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) Peshawar in collaboration with Unicef and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa planning and development department organised youth parliament on climate justice at the provincial assembly on Friday.

A statement issued here said that students from universities across KP participated in the parliamentary proceedings, engaging in debates and policy discussions on climate justice, environmental sustainability and youth inclusion in policy making.

It said that the platform enabled young participants to analyse climate-related challenges and present innovative, actionable policy recommendations for a resilient and sustainable future.

KP assembly speaker Babar Saleem Swati commended Unicef, the planning & development department and IMSciences for the initiative.

He emphasised the urgent need for such programmes to equip youth with opportunities to contribute meaningfully to public policy and sustainable development in the face of climate change.

In his closing remarks, Prof. Atta ur Rehman, joint director, IMSciences, underscored the importance of empowering youth to take an active role in addressing climate challenges.

He reiterated IMSciences’ commitment to providing platforms that strengthen collaboration between academia, government and development partners to advance sustainable development goals. Commemorative shields were also presented to the esteemed guests.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by all partner institutions to sustain collaboration and further promote youth engagement in climate governance and policy making.

The statement said that the youth parliament on climate justice stood as a landmark example of partnership between Unicef, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and IMSciences, reflecting a shared commitment to nurturing future leaders, champions of climate resilience, and ambassadors for sustainable development in Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026