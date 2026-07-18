E-Paper | July 18, 2026

JI urges govt to abolish sale tax on services in Malakand

A Correspondent Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LOWER DIR: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa North emir and former senior provincial minister Inayatullah Khan has urged the provincial government to abolish sales tax on services and other provincial taxes in Malakand division, saying such a move would demonstrate its commitment to protecting the region’s special tax-free status.

Addressing a press conference at Ahya-ul-Uloom Balambat here the other day, he said all political parties, traders’ organisations and civil society groups in Malakand division were united against imposition of taxes and had developed a consensus on the issue.

Among those present were JI deputy provincial emir Arshad Zaman, district emir Maulana Asadullah, divisional information secretary Engineer Hafiz Yaqoobur Rehman, district general secretary Mohammad Shoaib, district information secretary Malik Sher Bahadar Khan and former tehsil nazims Imranuddin advocate and Riaz Mohammad.

Mr Inayatullah said a grand jirga on the tax issue was scheduled to be held at the Chief Minister House in Peshawar today (Friday), adding that a JI delegation would participate in the meeting.

He said if the provincial government genuinely intended to increase pressure on the federal government over the proposed taxes, it should take practical measures by withdrawing provincial taxes in the region.

“The services sector is larger than agriculture and industry and billions of rupees are collected annually from service providers,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe