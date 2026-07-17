E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Lebanon-Israel-US virtual military meeting postponed over technical issues: Lebanese source

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A planned virtual meeting between Lebanese, Israeli and US military delegations has been postponed due to technical issues involving the US and Israeli sides, a senior Lebanese military source tells Anadolu.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, says the meeting has been rescheduled for a later date that has yet to be determined.

The source adds that Israel has not carried out any withdrawals from the occupied areas in southern Lebanon, as agreed during the Rome negotiations held two days earlier.

The Lebanese army continues to conduct patrols in areas where it is already deployed and has not taken control of any new positions from Israeli forces, the source says.

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