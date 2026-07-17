Strait of Hormuz crossings at a three-week low with only 8 vessels transiting waterway

Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz continues to tighten, with only eight vessels having transited the waterway in the past 24 hours — a three-week low, according to Kpler.

The maritime shipping monitor says on X, “Seven of the eight transits used the Iranian route, highlighting a growing concentration of movements through higher risk corridors as operators reassess security, crew safety and insurance exposure.”

Kpler adds that activity was evenly split between low-risk and sanctioned vessels, with no shadow fleet crossings recorded.

“A newly verified physical incident involving the tanker Belma and continued enforcement measures have added to market uncertainty,” the monitor says. “While regional mediation efforts remain under way, commercial shipping patterns suggest military developments are now shaping operational decisions more than diplomatic progress.”