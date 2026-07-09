Budget is always by the elite for the elite

THE federal budget 2026-27 has delivered a painful message to millions of Pakistanis: there is one standard for the rulers and another for the ruled. Government employees and pensioners, whose incomes have been steadily eroded by years of inflation, have been granted a mere seven per cent increase in salaries and pensions.

This meagre raise came not too long after members of the National Assembly (MNAs) reportedly received a salary increase of around 188pc, while the NA speaker and Senate chairman benefited from increases exceeding 534pc. These figures, and, indeed, the resulting disparity, speak louder than any budget speech.

For years, ordinary citizens have been told that the country’s economic situation is difficult. They have been asked to bear higher taxes, increased electricity and gas tariffs, rising fuel prices, and the escalating cost of almost every essential commodity. Pensioners have watched the value of their pensions shrink year after year. Many now struggle to pay for medicines, utilities and even basic household necessities. In such circum-stances, what exactly does a 7pc increase achieve?

It does not restore purchasing power. It does not compensate for years of inflation. It does not provide meaningful relief to retired employees. It is, at best, a token gesture. Viewed alongside the extraordinary increases granted to parliamentarians, the contrast is rather disturbing. What principle of equity or public service supports such a decision?

Pakistan is not a wealthy country. Millions of families struggle daily to make ends meet. Families are forced to choose between food and medicines, while young people are facing unemployment and diminishing opportunities. In rural areas and urban slums alike, economic hardship has become a way of life.

One would expect the country’s political leadership to show solidarity with the people. Instead, the message conveyed is that sacrifice is expected from everyone except those seeking it.

The issue is not whether parliamenta- rians should receive reasonable salaries. They should. And, everybody else should, too. When the state claims it cannot afford meaningful relief for pensioners, labourers and salaried workers, how can it afford astronomical increases for elected MNAs? It appears as if the state believes in austerity for the people, but generosity for the political elite.

Leadership is not measured by speeches; it is measured by deeds. A government that asks its citizens to endure hardship must be willing to share that hardship itself.

M. Shaban Uppal

Lahore

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026