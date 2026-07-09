Capital airport

THE international airport in Islamabad serves as a gateway to Pakistan’s federal capital for millions of domestic and international travellers each year. While the facility is modern and spacious, there is an opportunity to further enhance its visual appeal and cultural identity.

The airport has significant open space beyond the security checkpoints in both the domestic and international departure lounges. A portion of this area could be dedicated to the display of artwork created by arts students and emerging artists associated with various institutions.

These exhibitions could feature murals, paintings, photographs and other creative works portraying Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, historical landmarks, national heroes, diverse traditions and the breath-taking landscapes of its northern regions. To maintain public interest and to provide opportunities to a wider range of artists, the displayed artworks could be rotated on a quarterly basis.

Such an initiative would transform the otherwise underutilised spaces into vibrant cultural showcases, enhancing the travel experience and promoting Pakistani art and tourism. It would also provide a valuable platform for young artists to present their talent to a broad audience. By integrating art into the airport environment, the airport can become not only a transportation hub, but also a true and meaningful reflection of the nation’s artistic heritage, creativity and identity.

Zulfiqar Parvez Butt

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026