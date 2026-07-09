THERE is no dearth of men feeling alone, but our culture does not allow men to be emotionally mature enough to express their feelings and distress. In contrast, women in a similar situation tend to behave more logically because they seem to have better communication skills. In our society, men are taught from the very beginning that if they were to share the kind of feelings that might show them as vulnerable, society would not accept them in their traditional roles of a ‘protector’ and a ‘provider’.

Instead of trying to hide such emotions, men have to learn to express themselves. Emotional literacy will help men identify, understand and express emotions, make them more resilient towards the challenges life throws at them.

Loneliness in men is a rather complex issue that is rooted in cultural expecta-tions, personal beliefs and emotional habits. It is time to turn things around.

Saad Ahmed Bajwa

Karachi

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026