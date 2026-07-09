One-year completion deadline set for five federal highway projects in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government and the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Wednesday set June 2027 as the deadline for completion of five major federal highway projects in Sindh worth Rs140.91 billion.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister to review progress on the Sindh Coastal Highway, Mehran Highway, Rohri-Guddu Road, Tando Allahyar-Tando Adam dual carriageway, and Sanghar-Rohri Road, being executed under the federal Public Sector Development Programme in collaboration with the provincial government.

The NA team was led by NA Standing Committee Chairman MNA Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani. Committee members Naz Baloch, Farhan Chishti, Syed Samiul Hassan Gilani, Akhtar Bibi, Zulfiqar Bachani and Shabbir Bajarani also attended the meeting.

Provincial Planning & Development Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Works & Services Minister Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, works secretary Niaz Soomro and other senior officials were also present in the meeting. The participants stressed the need for timely release of federal funds to meet the target.

CM Murad, members of NA Standing Committee on P&D review progress on Rs140.91bn schemes

The participants were informed that the revised total cost of the five projects was Rs140.91 billion, with the federal government’s share of Rs96.75 billion and Sindh’s Rs44.15 billion share.

According to a press statement issued by CM House, June 2027 has been set as target for completion of all the projects.

The 36km Coastal Highway extension, costing Rs37.7 billion, was reviewed.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the work order was issued in June 2026 and the contractor had mobilised machinery and resources to the site.

Work is under way on the 150km road via Khanpur Mahar, Mirpur Mathelo and Mureed Branch, with a revised cost of Rs17.79 billion. Asphalt base work on 44km has been completed.

The committee was briefed on the 31.4km dualisation project, estimated at Rs9.28 billion. Work is in progress, but utility shifting, relocation of transmission lines and pending approvals from Pakistan Railways were identified as key challenges.

Construction continues on the 135km Nawabshah to Ranipur dualisation, costing Rs41.03 billion. It is regarded as one of the province’s most important transport corridors. Progress on the 221km project, worth Rs35.08 billion, was also reviewed. Officials said road widening and base work on key sections had been completed, and asphalt laying would begin soon.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Murad said modern highway infrastructure was essential for economic gro­wth, regional integration and improved public mobility.

“These are not just roads but economic corridors that will connect different areas, promote trade and create new opportunities for development across Sindh,” he added.

Mr Shah stressed the need for close coordination between federal and provincial departments to remove bottlenecks.

“All hurdles, including utility shifting, approvals and funding, should be resolved on priority so that the people of Sindh can benefit from these important projects without delay,” he added.

The CM also emphasised the importance of timely release of federal funds for PSDP schemes and directed relevant departments to maintain strict monitoring of implementation.

The NA Standing Committee chairman appreciated the Sindh government’s efforts for infrastructure development and assured full federal support in resolving issues related to the projects.

“The standing committee is committed to facilitating coordination among all relevant institutions so that these nationally important projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe,” he said.

The NA committee chief said that better connectivity was vital for economic expansion, investment and public welfare, and that these projects would play a key role in achieving those objectives.

At the end of the meeting, federal and provincial representatives expressed resolve to strengthen coordination, ensure timely utilisation of funds and remove administrative hurdles to complete all ongoing PSDP projects in the province on schedule.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026