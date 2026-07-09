E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Foreigners’ abduction, rape case: Suspects’ physical remand extended by five days

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday granted police the custody of four suspects, including a relative of a senior political figure, for another five days in the alleged abduction and rape case involving two foreign women.

The suspects were produced before the magistrate at the Cantonment Courts following the expiry of the five-day physical remand granted earlier.

During the hearing, the prosecution sought an extension of the remand, informing the court that the suspects’ DNA and fingerprint tests had been conducted.

A prosecutor told the court that the police still needed to recover the vehicle, allegedly used in the crime, along with a laptop, cash and weapons, believed to be linked to the case.

Advocate Salman Shahid, the counsel for two of the suspects, opposed the request for further physical remand, arguing that his clients had no connection with the alleged offences.

The counsel stated that, according to the police’s own version, the matter was not one of rape or abduction, but was related to a cryptocurrency dispute.

He said the matter fell within the jurisdiction of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The lawyer further argued that one of his clients worked as a security guard and had no connection with cryptocurrency, while the other was employed in Islamabad and also had no role in the matter.

He alleged that the suspects had been implicated due to media coverage of the case. He claimed that his clients were being subjected to a “media trial.”

The counsel also questioned the status of another suspect, identified as “Boss”, asking whether he had been produced before any court despite his arrest.

He argued that even if the suspects were eventually acquitted, the damage caused to their reputation by extensive media coverage would be irreversible.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the magistrate extended the physical remand of all four suspects for five more days till July 13.

Last week, the police had booked five suspects over alleged abduction and sexual assault after two foreign women were rescued. Four of the suspects, including a close relative of a senior political personality, were arrested and later given in custody on a five-day physical remand.

On Sunday the last, police officials investigating the case told Dawn that all eight nominated suspects had been arrested. On Monday, the remaining three suspects were sent on a five-day physical remand.

Meanwhile, the complainants -- two foreign nationals -- had left Pakistan on July 3 following their recovery.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

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