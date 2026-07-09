E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Punjab Assembly speaker, CM Maryam meet up again over legislative issues

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in Lahore, June 8. —APP
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in Lahore, June 8. —APP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan had a second one-on-one meeting in a week over the matters concerning the provincial legislature.

In Wednesday’s meeting, CM Maryam was particular about “inclusive legislation.”

She said it should be ensured that both treasury and opposition members be consulted in the legislative process.

Khan said the CM’s direction would be followed and the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly would be held through mutual coordination.

Both also discussed legislative matters related to prison reforms and the controversial bill – the Punjab Control of Habitual Offenders and Anti-Social Behaviour Bill, 2026.

Speaker Khan praised the chief minister for presenting what he termed an outstanding policy at the National Paigham-i-Aman Committee. He also lauded the launch of the “Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar” scheme and congratulated the chief minister on the balloting held under the initiative.

The chief minister described the “Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar” scheme as the achievement of the entire team and said the Punjab government was introducing new public welfare projects every day.

She said the government’s focus was now on underdeveloped areas, where electric buses were being introduced on roads and modern agricultural machinery was being brought to improve the farming sector.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe