Punjab Assembly speaker, CM Maryam meet up again over legislative issues

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan had a second one-on-one meeting in a week over the matters concerning the provincial legislature.

In Wednesday’s meeting, CM Maryam was particular about “inclusive legislation.”

She said it should be ensured that both treasury and opposition members be consulted in the legislative process.

Khan said the CM’s direction would be followed and the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly would be held through mutual coordination.

Both also discussed legislative matters related to prison reforms and the controversial bill – the Punjab Control of Habitual Offenders and Anti-Social Behaviour Bill, 2026.

Speaker Khan praised the chief minister for presenting what he termed an outstanding policy at the National Paigham-i-Aman Committee. He also lauded the launch of the “Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar” scheme and congratulated the chief minister on the balloting held under the initiative.

The chief minister described the “Apna Khet, Apna Rozgar” scheme as the achievement of the entire team and said the Punjab government was introducing new public welfare projects every day.

She said the government’s focus was now on underdeveloped areas, where electric buses were being introduced on roads and modern agricultural machinery was being brought to improve the farming sector.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026