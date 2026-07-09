Woman arrested for making fake WhatsApp accounts in Lahore

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Wednesday arrested a woman allegedly involved in the creation of fake WhatsApp accounts and the illegal trade of activated mobile SIM cards.

On the complaint of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the NCCIA arrested suspect Safia Afzal, a resident of Sahiwal, for obtaining activated SIM cards through illegal means, using them to create fake WhatsApp accounts, and selling those accounts to various individuals.

NCCIA investigation officer Umme Salma said the suspect was operating as part of an organised network engaged in facilitating the misuse of digital identities. “Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other facilitators and associates linked to the network,” she said.

The NCCIA recovered 310 active SIM cards of different mobile companies along with a mobile phone from the suspect’s possession.

“All digital evidence has been taken into custody for forensic examination and technical analysis to determine the scale of the network, trace financial transactions, analyse digital activities, and identify additional individuals involved,” the IO said.

A case has been registered against the suspect under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016 (amended 2025) and other relevant provisions of law.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026