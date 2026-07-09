Rs2bn set aside for treatment of kids who got HIV at Karachi's Valika Hospital

• SESSI approves creation of endowment fund for rehabilitation and welfare of 78 children

• Okays departmental action against 37 doctors and paramedical staff of its health facility

KARACHI: Days after the government confirmed that as many as 78 children had been infected with HIV/AIDS at the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution-run Kulsoom Bai Valika Hospital, the institution has allocated a sum of Rs2 billion to set up an endowment fund to provide long-term medical treatment and welfare support for the affected children, it emerged on Wednesday.

Contrary to a claim made by a petitioner before the Sindh High Court that the number of affected children was 200, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani had confirmed over the weekend that the government had data of 78 children who were infected with HIV/AIDS at Valika Hospital.

He had also assured the parents of the affected children of their complete medical treatment and promised every possible support.

On Wednesday, Ghani chaired the meeting of the Governing Body (GB) of the SESSI, where a substantial part of the meeting focused on the HIV cases detected among children treated at Valika Hospital.

According to a statement released after the meeting, the GB unanimously approved the creation of a Rs2bn endowment fund, which will be used to ensure the affected children receive the highest standard of medical care and to finance welfare initiatives for them and their families.

Action against 37 doctors, paramedics endorsed

The GB also reviewed the findings of an inquiry committee constituted in compliance with directions issued by the Provincial Ombudsman. Expressing satisfaction with the committee’s report, the members endorsed disciplinary action against 37 doctors and paramedical staff, including the ratification of their suspensions and the issuance of show-cause notices.

Addressing the meeting, Minister Ghani said the government was carrying out a transparent investigation and that no individual found responsible would be granted any concession, irrespective of their rank or position.

He recalled that he had ordered the formation of an inquiry committee immediately after receiving the first report of the incident in October 2025.

At that time, only a limited number of cases had been identified, but the government subsequently directed that all children be screened, resulting in HIV infection being confirmed in 78 children so far, he added.

The minister said investigators had also been directed to establish whether the infections had occurred during the relevant period or earlier, while inquiries were underway against all doctors, paramedical staff and officials who were on duty when the incidents were believed to have taken place.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Ghani described the incident as a major tragedy and said the Sindh government would continue to stand by the affected children and their families, ensuring that they received both justice and every possible medical and welfare support.

On July 2, a division bench of the Sindh High Court had given the provincial government two weeks to explain HIV outbreak at the SESSI-run Valika Hospital on a petition filed by Advocate Tariq Mansoor.

The petitioner had filed a preliminary list of children infected with HIV/AIDS due to alleged reuse of contaminated syringes and asked the SHC to order an independent inquiry, registration of a case and lifelong medical treatment, as well as appropriate compensation, for the affected children.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026