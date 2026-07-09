FIA registers cases against govt officials for renting out G-6 flats in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered an FIR against three government officials for illegally occupying and renting out G-6 flats.

Sources said that on the request of CDA’s enforcement wing, FIA registered the FIR against the three government officials.

“FIR has been registered against the three officials,” an official of the CDA confirmed.

He said that FIA will probe this matter in detail and it is expected that during the inquiry more facts will come to the fore about the G-6 flats.

Last week, CDA took possession of 26 flats in the G-6 building, which were under illegal occupation. Out of a total of 200, the civic agency took over 26 flats, while the remaining are still in possession of illegal occupants mostly police personnel.

FIR registered on the request of CDA’s enforcement wing

Sources said CDA had planned a mega operation last week in June, but it could not materialise and, in the first phase, it got possession of 26 flats occupied by CDA officials. Most of the 26 occupants had voluntarily vacated the flats while the rest had been given some time to vacate them to avoid operations.

When asked why only CDA officials were targeted and no flats under illegal possession of police officials and others were vacated, CDA spokesperson Shahid Kiani said: “After issuance of written orders of operation, the occupants voluntarily started vacating the flats, therefore, operation was postponed. Action would be taken against those who will not vacate the flats voluntarily.”

Sources said that CDA wanted to take over possession of its 200 flats from illegal occupants. After renovation work, the same will be auctioned in the open market as the civic agency is expecting over Rs8 billion revenue from this project.

The CDA constructed the flats near Aabpara Market and was to hand them over to the housing ministry for onward allotment to government officials. However, the terms and conditions with the housing ministry had not been finalised when the 2005 earthquake occurred. Subsequently, survivors and displaced persons were shifted to the flats temporarily.

Later on, during the Lal Masjid operation in 2007, police officials began living in the flats, and to this day they and many other government employees are residing there. Some officials claimed that few flats were even “rented out by illegal occupants and subsequently, CDA got an FIR registered with FIA in this regard.

The matter of G-6 flats had already reached the highest legal forums. The Islamabad High Court ruled against the illegal occupation of these flats, and appeals filed before the Supreme Court were also dismissed.

The court order stated: “In view of the above, all the captioned appeals are allowed and the impugned order dated 13-04-2011 is hereby set aside. The Inspector General of Police as well as the Secretary, Ministry of Interior, are directed to register criminal cases against all officials/employees of the Police Department who have illegally occupied the flats by force.”

The court further directed the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, to initiate departmental action against all occupants and submit a compliance report before the court within one month.”

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026