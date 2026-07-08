READ: What are the risks of an LNG tanker explosion?

A Qatari tanker loaded with liquefied natural gas (LNG) is at risk of exploding, one source has said, after it sustained significant damage in an attack on the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.
While the LNG industry has experienced a few accidents at onshore facilities, there has never been a catastrophic LNG cargo-tank explosion on a commercial LNG carrier at sea.
Recent targeting of energy shipping vessels by belligerents in both the Ukraine and Iran wars has raised concerns, however.
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