READ: What are the risks of an LNG tanker explosion?

A Qatari tanker loaded with liquefied natural gas (LNG) is at risk of exploding , one source has said, after it sustained significant damage in an attack on the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

While the LNG industry has experienced a few accidents at onshore facilities, there has never been a catastrophic LNG cargo-tank explosion on a commercial LNG carrier at sea.

Recent targeting of energy shipping vessels by belligerents in both the Ukraine and Iran wars has raised concerns, however.

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