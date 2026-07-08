E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Cross-border terrorism will be crushed with 'full might of the state': Field Marshal Asim Munir

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Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir on Wednesday said the armed forces remained fully aware of state-sponsored attempts by hostile intelligence agencies to destabilise Pakistan, adding that terrorism originating from across the border would be crushed with the “full might of the state”.

In a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the CDF reiterated that such proxy networks would not be allowed to undermine the country’s internal security or economic prosperity.

Earlier today, ISPR Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held a press briefing and said four civilians, 27 policemen and 11 security personnel had been martyred, while 54 terrorists had been killed in attacks and subsequent operations in Balochistan since July 5.

“Efforts of such proxies and networks, which operate under the tutelage of hostile intelligence agencies, are futile and will not be allowed to undermine Pakistan’s internal security and economic prosperity,” the military’s media wing quoted the CDF as saying.

Field Marshal Munir made the remarks at the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad during his address to graduating officers of the National Security and War Course, comprising participants from all services.

In his address, the army chief also highlighted the changing nature of warfare and stressed the importance of strategic clarity and institutional professionalism in dealing with complex security challenges.

He praised institutions such as the NDU for preparing future military and civilian leaders capable of addressing hybrid, conventional and sub-conventional threats with foresight, confidence and resolve.

The CDF further said the Pakistan Armed Forces were adapting their operational and development strategies in line with the evolving character of warfare.

“Wars are not won through media rhetoric or political sloganeering but through faith, unity and discipline.”

He further expressed confidence in the professionalism, morale and operational readiness of the Pakistan Armed Forces, urging graduating officers to uphold the values of integrity, selfless service and unwavering commitment to the nation, added the statement.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the field marshal was received by the NDU president.

A series of high-profile terrorist attacks have occurred in Balochistan over the last few days — an armed attack on the outskirts of Quetta on July 5, an assault on a police post in Ziarat on July 6, and an ambush on an army convoy in Bela today.

Data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) showed that despite several high-profile attacks, Pakistan witnessed a decline in overall anti-state violence and related security incidents during the month of June.

Providing a province-wise breakdown for June, PICSS observed that Balochistan witnessed a “significant decline” in terrorism.

The province recorded 49 attacks in June compared with 71 in May, marking a 31pc reduction.

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