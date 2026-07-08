Pakistan urges US, Iran to exercise restraint after overnight strikes

Pakistan on Wednesday expressed deep concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East and called on the US and Iran to exercise restraint following mutual overnight strikes.

Efforts to end the Middle East war have suffered a setback following an escalation of hostilities after Iranian attacks on ships in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iran struck at least three ships in recent days, prompting extensive US strikes on Iranian targets on Tuesday, followed by retaliatory attacks by Iran on Gulf countries.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) noted that “a renewed conflict is in no one’s interest”.

“Pakistan calls on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from any actions that may further undermine regional peace and stability. There is no alternative to continued engagement, dialogue and diplomacy to achieve [a] shared goal of peace in the region,” the statement added.

“Pakistan urges all sides to uphold their respective commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which remains an enduring foundation for understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the region and beyond.”

The FO added that Islamabad remained ready to continue playing its role as a mediator between Washington and Tehran.

Pakistan has played a central role in mediating between the US and Iran this year and has been repeatedly praised by the Trump administration for its involvement.

This is not the first time the US and Iran have exchanged strikes despite a ceasefire being in place since April.

Last month, the US carried out attacks in Iran in response to what US President Donald Trump said was the downing of a US Apache helicopter . In retaliation, Iran said it attacked bases and other targets in the Gulf.

Over a week after the strikes, the Islamabad MoU was signed , which gave both sides 60 days to negotiate a comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme and related issues. It also mandates a complete halt to military operations on all fronts.

However, earlier today at the Nato summit in Ankara, Trump said that the ceasefire was “over”, adding, “It’s just a waste of time dealing with them. I’ll let our wonderful negotiators keep talking if they want, but I don’t see it. I don’t like these people.”

He further warned that the US would hit Iran “hard” tonight.