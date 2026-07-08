Damaged Qatari LNG tanker awaits salvage after strike near Hormuz

Qatari LNG tanker Al Rekayyat is stationary near the Strait of Hormuz and awaiting salvage operations once a fire on board has been extinguished, Reuters reports citing ship tracking data and industry sources.

The tanker, loaded with liquefied natural gas, was hit on its port side overnight yesterday, one source said, while another added that the vessel was at risk of exploding due to a fire in its engine room.

Efforts are continuing to extinguish the fire, an industry source familiar with the matter told Reuters. All the crew have been safely evacuated.

The LNG stored in the tanker’s tanks remains intact and there is no breach of those tanks, the industry source said.

Another industry source assessed that as long as the vessel was not subject to any further attack, it was likely to remain in its current state and not explode.