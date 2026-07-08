From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: On the Korean front

SOMEWHERE IN KOREA: This is what it is like on the Korean front tonight [July 7] as men in uniform wait for peace or chaos that Sunday’s [July 8] first peace effort, may bring. In the long … dusty ride up here tonight from Seoul we found youthful American and United Nations troopers everywhere dead anxious for the success of Sunday’s first peace effort but ready to meet foul play. Mile after mile of tanks, mobile guns and engineers infantry wait beside the long road ready to smash forward to renewed warfare on intensified scale if the Communists attempt … trickery. …

…[A]rmed sentries checked all vehicles every one thousand yards. Heavy track vehicles thundered along the roadway … while along either side of the road Koreans went about their business — women with baskets of produce on their heads, naked or scantily dressed children in unending mysterious procession on move and always alone.

The weather is hot and muggy — earth-quake weather they would call it in California. … We rolled a blanket under a tree, set up typewriters flanked with candles and terminated this dispatch when area blackout was enforced by a sentry. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026