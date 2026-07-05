From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Acceptance likely

TOKYO: General Matthew B. Ridgway is expected here to accept today’s [July 4] Communist proposal for a preliminary meeting of junior officers — before general cease-fire talks — on July 8 instead of July 5. Communist North Korean and Chinese Commanders agreed with the United Nations Supreme Commander that a “stage setting” conference should be held in Kaesong, border town just south of the 38th Parallel. Their latest message in the broadcast exchanges which are bringing the two sides together to silence the guns … was: “General Ridgway, Commander of the United Nations forces.

“We have received your reply dated July 3. We agree to send three liaison officers to Kaesong, as you proposed. We will prepare for the preliminary conference in the Kaesong area if you agree to set the date on July 8.

“Signed by Kim Il Sung, Supreme Commander the Korean People’s armed forces and Peng Teh Huai, Commander of the Chinese Volunteers.” The three [UN] liaison officers for the preliminary conference will fly from Kimpo Airport … outside Seoul, to Kaesong by helicopter, or travel in unarmed jeep convoy if the weather is bad. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026