E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in US for key talks

Anwar Iqbal Published Updated
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses a press conference in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV/File
Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addresses a press conference in Lahore on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

WASHINGTON: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is expected to meet senior US officials in Washington early next week, as Pakistan continues efforts to facilitate US-Iran talks, diplomatic sources told Dawn.

Naqvi is currently in New York to represent Pakistan at the Fifth United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit 2026 (UNCOPS), being held at the UN headquarters on July 7 and 8. The summit has brought together interior ministers, police chiefs and senior law enforcement officials from across the world to discuss peace, security and enhanced cooperation against transnational crime.

The key focus of this year’s summit is developing a new vision for United Nations policing to ensure that peace operations remain agile, effective and people-centred.

On the sidelines of the summit, Naqvi is scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from several participating countries.

During his visit, diplomatic sources said, a meeting between Naqvi and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is also expected.

Several other Pakistani ministers and senior government officials, including Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fatemi, Rana Mashhood and Khurram Dastgir, are also visiting the US at the same time.

After completing his engagements in New York, Naqvi is expected to travel to Washington for meetings with senior US officials. Mr Fatemi may also accompany him during the Washington consultations, diplomatic sources added.

The meetings are being closely watched because of Naqvi’s continuing engagement, including his meetings in Saudi Arabia, in efforts to keep the US-Iran peace process on track since the start of the war.

Islamabad has emerged as the leading venue for the next round of technical negotiations between the United States and Iran.

The technical talks are expected to take place on July 11. They will be followed by the next round of high-level direct negotiations in Doha during the third week of July, after technical sides complete work on the agenda and remaining issues.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
US Iran Rift
Pakistan

Anwar Iqbal is the Washington correspondent for Dawn. During a long journalism career, he has interviewed world leaders and cultural icons, including US Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, poets Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Josh Malihabadi, Bacha Khan, Nobel laureate Abdus Salam, and humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Anwar Iqbal

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe