From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Id message

There was no issue of the paper on July 7, 1951, on account of the Eidul Fitr holiday. The excerpt below has been taken from the previous day’s edition.

KARACHI: The Governor-General of Pakistan, Al-Haj Khwaja Nazimuddin, in an Id message to the nation on Thursday [July 5] evening, called for unity and discipline. Broadcasting from Radio Pakistan in Urdu, the Governor-General said ... “On this day ... my message to the nation is that they should keep this motto before them and march towards their goal with unity and discipline.” The difficult time, the Governor-General added, had passed away and the final goal was within sight. “Just as you have passed the holy month of Ramazan with discipline and forbearance I pray that God may, as soon as possible, help you achieve your final goal for which you have worked so hard and unremittangly... .” — News agencies

[As reported by news agencies from Karachi,] Miss Fatima Jinnah, in her Id message, has called for an Herculean effort to “obliterate sorrow and pain, misery and depression, according to the traditions and teachings of Islam”.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026