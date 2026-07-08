E-Paper | July 08, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Biman in Karachi

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KARACHI: Bangladesh Biman, the national carrier of Bangladesh, touched down at the Karachi International Airport for the first time last night [July 7] at 9.20. The Boeing 707 aircraft bringing a total of 68 passengers arrived from Dubai and was scheduled to return to Dubai after a stop-over of five hours and 25 minutes. … The inaugural flight was received, among others by the Bangladesh Ambassador in Pakistan, Mr Zahiruddin, and the BB Manager in Pakistan… . … [News agencies add,] India prevented a direct flight by … Biman … from Dacca to Karachi … causing considerable delay in its arrival here to open the air-link between the two countries, the Captain of the plane said. — Staff reporter

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Teheran,] Prime Minister Bhutto asser­ted … that the Shahanshah of Iran had shown affection for Pakistan since its very inception and under his “able stewardship and enlightened leadership” the ties of friendship betw­e­­en the two countries had been strengthened. The Prime Minister was speaking at a dinner hosted by the Iranian Prime Minister, Amir Abbas Hoveyda, who declared that Mr Bhutto’s visit here touches the heart of every Iranian.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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