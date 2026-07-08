From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Biman in Karachi

KARACHI: Bangladesh Biman, the national carrier of Bangladesh, touched down at the Karachi International Airport for the first time last night [July 7] at 9.20. The Boeing 707 aircraft bringing a total of 68 passengers arrived from Dubai and was scheduled to return to Dubai after a stop-over of five hours and 25 minutes. … The inaugural flight was received, among others by the Bangladesh Ambassador in Pakistan, Mr Zahiruddin, and the BB Manager in Pakistan… . … [News agencies add,] India prevented a direct flight by … Biman … from Dacca to Karachi … causing considerable delay in its arrival here to open the air-link between the two countries, the Captain of the plane said. — Staff reporter
[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Teheran,] Prime Minister Bhutto asserted … that the Shahanshah of Iran had shown affection for Pakistan since its very inception and under his “able stewardship and enlightened leadership” the ties of friendship between the two countries had been strengthened. The Prime Minister was speaking at a dinner hosted by the Iranian Prime Minister, Amir Abbas Hoveyda, who declared that Mr Bhutto’s visit here touches the heart of every Iranian.
Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026