From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Israelis raid Entebbe

NAIROBI: Airborne Israeli commandos swe­pt into the heart of Africa today [July 4], turned Uganda’s Entebbe airport into a battlefield and rescued more than 100 hostages held by armed hijackers… . All six hijackers were reported killed in the spectacular half-hour strike about 2,500 miles south of the Jewish state. Israel said four of its citizens died — three hostages and an army officer. Uganda charged that 100 of its soldiers were killed and 11 of its … MIG jet fighters were smashed in what it described as total dest­ru­ction of the country’s main airport. It called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council.Delegates at a summit … of the Organisation of African Unity in Mauritius expressed “utter shock” and condemnation of the … Israeli raid. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Abidjan,] initial resistance from the advanced countries has been expressed to an informal proposal circulated by the Group of 77 which aims at improving the economic and social life [of] people in the Third World, informed sources said. … Three meetings of the Group of 77 … and the … advanced countries … have taken place … to discuss the “informal proposal”.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026