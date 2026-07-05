E-Paper | July 09, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Israelis raid Entebbe

From the Newspaper Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

NAIROBI: Airborne Israeli commandos swe­pt into the heart of Africa today [July 4], turned Uganda’s Entebbe airport into a battlefield and rescued more than 100 hostages held by armed hijackers… . All six hijackers were reported killed in the spectacular half-hour strike about 2,500 miles south of the Jewish state. Israel said four of its citizens died — three hostages and an army officer. Uganda charged that 100 of its soldiers were killed and 11 of its … MIG jet fighters were smashed in what it described as total dest­ru­ction of the country’s main airport. It called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council.Delegates at a summit … of the Organisation of African Unity in Mauritius expressed “utter shock” and condemnation of the … Israeli raid. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Abidjan,] initial resistance from the advanced countries has been expressed to an informal proposal circulated by the Group of 77 which aims at improving the economic and social life [of] people in the Third World, informed sources said. … Three meetings of the Group of 77 … and the … advanced countries … have taken place … to discuss the “informal proposal”.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe