E-Paper | July 09, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Israeli piracy

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ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today [July 6] strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Entebbe airport as a “brazen act of aggression” against the people and State sovereignty of Uganda. Expressing Pakistan’s solidarity with the Government and people of Uganda, a Foreign Office spokesman said the Israeli raid demonstrated once again Israel’s total disregard for principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and its lack of respect for African and Arab lives. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by the staff rep­o­rter in Karachi,] the Bangladesh Ambas­sador, Mr Zahiruddin, said … that his country beli­e­ved in international detente and expressed the hope that the growing spirit of co-operation and friendly ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh would contribute to peace not only in the Sub-continent but in the world. The envoy … was addressing a … gathering of businessmen and industrialists at a luncheon given in his honour by the Chamber of Com­merce and Industry, Karachi. Ambassador Zahir­ud­din said his mission was to bring abo­ut happy relations between the two brotherly, independent and sovereign States. … He said there were bright possibilities for large scale trade.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026

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