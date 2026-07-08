E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Rainfall in several parts of Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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LAHORE: Several parts of Lahore received rain, lowering the temperature in the city on Tuesday.

According to the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Saggian received the highest rainfall of 40.4mm, followed by Paniwala Talab (39.2mm), Chowk Nakhuda (37.4mm), Lakshmi Chowk (35mm) and Farrukhabad (17mm). Mughalpura and Samanabad recorded 4.6mm each, Gulshan Ravi 4.2mm, Upper Mall 3mm, Tajpura 2.2mm, and Jail Road and Shadipura one millimetre each while no rainfall was recorded at the Airport, Head Office Gulberg, Nishtar Town, Iqbal Town, Johar Town and Defence Road.

As rainwater collected in several low-lying areas, Wasa activated its monsoon emergency response and launched drainage operations.

Wasa Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shehbaz Ahmed visited emergency camps established at Qurtaba Chowk, Zahoor Elahi Road, Liberty Chowk and Hussain Chowk to inspect arrangements and review drainage operations. He directed field staff to ensure uninterrupted drainage, ordered operational teams to remain on high alert and instructed officials to clear low-lying areas, major roads and sensitive points on a priority basis.

Wasa Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed monitored the drainage operation throughout the day.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner retired Capt Ali Ejaz activated the district’s rain emergency protocol and directed the district administration to remain on high alert. He said immediate clearance of rainwater from low-lying areas remained the administration’s foremost priority.

Earlier, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast more rain in Lahore and several other districts of the province over the next two days. The authority advised people to avoid open spaces during thunderstorms, remain in safe places during strong winds and contact the PDMA helpline in case of any emergency.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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